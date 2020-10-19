Appeal for foster carers to fill ‘invaluable role’

The SIC has renewed its appeal for more foster carers to provide homes for vulnerable children and young people.

There has been an increase in the number of children needing foster care in the isles and across Scotland.

The council said there was an ongoing need to recruit foster carers, particularly for children aged 12 years and up.

Prospective foster carers receive training and support from the council’s family placement team while financial support is available in the form of fees and allowances.

Elaine Heinrich, from the council’s family placement team, said: “Foster families perform an invaluable role on behalf of the Shetland community and give children the opportunity for the childhood that they deserve, but may not otherwise have.”

More information can be found here.