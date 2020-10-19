Arts & Entertainment News

Fiddlers take part in new online concert series

13 hours 34 min ago 0
Fiddlers take part in new online concert series

Two isles fiddlers feature in a concert tonight (Monday) as part of Edinburgh Tradfest’s new Spotlight season of online events.

Catriona MacDonald, a member of supergroup String Sisters, and Margaret Robertson, who was recently awarded an MBE for her services to traditional Scottish music, recorded their performance for Shetland Springs live at the end of August.

Shetland Springs had originally been commissioned for five fiddlers and was to be premiered at Edinburgh’s Tradfest Festival in May this year.

The performers are “steeped in the older repertoire of these Northern Isles and as composers in their own right” with each “adding their own voice to this living tradition”, according to organisers.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.