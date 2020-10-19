Fiddlers take part in new online concert series

Two isles fiddlers feature in a concert tonight (Monday) as part of Edinburgh Tradfest’s new Spotlight season of online events.

Catriona MacDonald, a member of supergroup String Sisters, and Margaret Robertson, who was recently awarded an MBE for her services to traditional Scottish music, recorded their performance for Shetland Springs live at the end of August.

Shetland Springs had originally been commissioned for five fiddlers and was to be premiered at Edinburgh’s Tradfest Festival in May this year.

The performers are “steeped in the older repertoire of these Northern Isles and as composers in their own right” with each “adding their own voice to this living tradition”, according to organisers.