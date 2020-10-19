News

Stunning cruise picture earns isles photographer national commendation

Photographer Ryan Leith’s shot of a cruise ship making its way into Lerwick on a foggy morning as earned commendation in a national photography competition.

The image of the MSC Preziosa emerging through the fog has been commended by judges in the Urban Life section of the 2020 Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

Mr Leith said on social media he was “very pleased” about the recognition.

The photo will be included in an awards book and will also go on display in an exhibition in London Bridge Station from today.

  • John M Scott

    • October 19th, 2020 11:41

    I hope the photograph is put on show in the Shetland Museum. It will be a timely reminder of what a cruise ship used to look like. There won’t be any more in the future!

