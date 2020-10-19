News

Sturgeon warns ban on household visits likely for ‘foreseeable future’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Scotland’s new tiered approach to Covid-19  will be published this week – but the ban on household visits is expected to last for the  “foreseeable future”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement at her lunchtime briefing today (Monday).

She said details of a new strategic approach, which will see tiers of restrictions implemented, locally or nationally, would be discussed in Holyrood tomorrow. 

The strategic framework will then be published by the end of the week. 

It is set to replace the temporary restrictions, which come to an end next Monday. 

Mr Sturgeon said the framework was an important step to tackle the virus through the challenging winter ahead and she hoped it would command “broad support”.

While the new approach includes scope for regional variations, depending on the spread of the virus, Ms Sturgeon stressed the “basic elements” of the measure would not change. 

“It’s not realistic to expect that we go back to normality,” she said. 

“Household restrictions will be in place, I think, for the  foreseeable future and we may need other restrictions above and beyond that.”

