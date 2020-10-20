Author of Shetland series Ann Cleeves to talk about new novel at online event

Author Ann Cleeves.

Author Ann Cleeves is set to give a talk about her new book and the places that inspired her previous novels – including the best-selling Shetland series.

Cleeves, who was recently made patron of the Fair Isle Bird Observatory, will be taking part in an online Crowdcast event on Wednesday.

Organised in collaboration between publishers Pan Macmillan and the library services of Shetland, Devon and the North East, the event will feature Cleeves talking about her new book The Darkest Evening.

The novel is part of the Vera Stanhope series, featuring the no-nonsense detective inspector in what has been billed as a “classic country house mystery with a contemporary twist”.

Signed copies of the book will be available to order on the evening.

Shetland Library posted on Facebook today (Tuesday) to say there was still time to sign up to the event, which takes place from 6pm to 7.30pm tomorrow (Wednesday) and costs £2.

