News

Farmers and crofters to shape climate change response

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 24 min ago 0
Farmers and crofters to shape climate change response
Lingness croft, Eswick. Cecilia James

Farmers are being given the chance to engage in a fledgling Climate Assembly aimed at ensuring food remains at the heart of the climate change response.

The creation of the Climate Assembly was included in Scotland’s 2019 Climate Change Act.

The assembly is being asked to consider how Scotland should change to tackle the climate emergency in a way that is effective and fair.

It can consider how to minimise the effects of climate change and make recommendations on measures proposed to achieve targets.

The assembly is collecting ideas and is due to report to the Scottish Parliament at the end of February next year.

A stewarding group has been established and includes NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick.

He said: “I welcome the opportunity to represent farmers and crofters on the steering group of the assembly, but given the important role of agriculture in tackling climate change, I need our members to feed in too.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.