Farmers and crofters to shape climate change response

Farmers are being given the chance to engage in a fledgling Climate Assembly aimed at ensuring food remains at the heart of the climate change response.

The creation of the Climate Assembly was included in Scotland’s 2019 Climate Change Act.

The assembly is being asked to consider how Scotland should change to tackle the climate emergency in a way that is effective and fair.

It can consider how to minimise the effects of climate change and make recommendations on measures proposed to achieve targets.

The assembly is collecting ideas and is due to report to the Scottish Parliament at the end of February next year.

A stewarding group has been established and includes NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick.

He said: “I welcome the opportunity to represent farmers and crofters on the steering group of the assembly, but given the important role of agriculture in tackling climate change, I need our members to feed in too.