MSP demands answers over FAI delay

MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Beatrice Wishart has written to the Lord Advocate over the “inexcusable” seven year delay to the Sumburgh helicopter crash fatal accident inquiry.

The Isles MSP wrote: “It is welcome news that the inquiry is reaching its end. Answers about the incident itself are valuable, and will serve as important lessons.

“But for the families and friends of those lost, the questions that must now be answered relate to the seven year delay it took to get to this stage. I want to make clear, once again, that this was inexcusable.

Commenting, Ms Wishart said: “There are now serious questions that need to be answered about why this inquiry has taken so long.

“Instead of knowing exactly what happened and why, everyone involved has been weighed down by the bureaucracy of this investigation.”