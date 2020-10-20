News

MSP urges ministers to listen to island communities as calls for localised Covid-19 measures intensify

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 47 min ago 0
Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

Ministers have been urged to listen to the views of Shetland folk and their elected representatives when implementing Covid-19 restrictions. 

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has made his calls in response to the growing debate for an “islands approach”.

Council leaders in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles have been raising the case for a more localised approach to Covid-19 measures in recognition of their lower case numbers. 

Mr Halcro Johnston praised healthcare staff, businesses and communities for their work keeping cases low. 

 “However, as we plan for the months ahead – given our geography, low rates of transmission and the impact of restrictions on key local businesses and sectors – the Scottish government’s ‘one-size-fits-all’ policy may not always be the best approach for our communities,” he added. 

He urged ministers to “listen closely to what islanders and their elected representatives are saying”.

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

