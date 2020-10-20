News

New Covid-19 case involves contact of patient who tested positive last week

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 51 min ago 0
New Covid-19 case involves contact of patient who tested positive last week

Shetland’s latest official Covid-19 case involves a contact of another patient who recently tested positive, the health board has confirmed.

NHS Shetland said the person lives on the isles and had been identified as a contact of a patient who tested positive last week.

They were found to be positive in a test processed at the Gilbert Bain hospital.

All contacts of the latest patient have also been contacted and asked to self-isolate.

NHS Shetland’s honorary consultant in public health Shantini Paranjothy, said: “While our island communities have not been as badly affected as those on the mainland, we are vulnerable and remain at risk as the situation across the country is serious.

Prof Paranjothy urged people to to take care and follow the FACTS, including not meeting people outside their household.

Anyone showing symptoms must self-isolate and book a test immediately from the NHS Shetland website.

Shetland’s official Covid-19 case number now stands at 64.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.