New Covid-19 case involves contact of patient who tested positive last week

Shetland’s latest official Covid-19 case involves a contact of another patient who recently tested positive, the health board has confirmed.

NHS Shetland said the person lives on the isles and had been identified as a contact of a patient who tested positive last week.

They were found to be positive in a test processed at the Gilbert Bain hospital.

All contacts of the latest patient have also been contacted and asked to self-isolate.

NHS Shetland’s honorary consultant in public health Shantini Paranjothy, said: “While our island communities have not been as badly affected as those on the mainland, we are vulnerable and remain at risk as the situation across the country is serious.

Prof Paranjothy urged people to to take care and follow the FACTS, including not meeting people outside their household.

Anyone showing symptoms must self-isolate and book a test immediately from the NHS Shetland website.

Shetland’s official Covid-19 case number now stands at 64.