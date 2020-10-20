New Covid-19 case recorded in Shetland’s figures today, First Minister confirms

Shetland has recorded another Covid-19 case, the First Minister has confirmed.

Nicola Sturgeon made the confirmation during her lunchtime briefing today (Tuesday).

She said all Scottish health boards other than the Western Isles had recorded additional cases, adding that Orkney and Shetland had only recorded one each.

In total, 1,456 new cases were included in today’s figures.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that fifteen additional deaths had been recorded, which she said was a reminder of the “devastating impact this virus us having on families across the county”.

She issued a reminder on the importance of booking a timely test.

While she said it was “natural” for folk to wait a day or two to see whether symptoms develop, Ms Sturgeon stressed Covid-19 was different and needed immediate attention.

“So even if you’re not sure if your symptoms necessarily mean you have the virus, err on the side of caution and come forward straight away,” she said.