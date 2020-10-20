Power disconnected in Burra

A fault in overhead equipment has led to a loss of power in almost 500 properties in Burra.

Workers with Scottish and Southern Energy temporarily disconnected the power to 484 homes on Tuesday afternoon.

Properties in Hamnavoe and Bridgend were affected.

Customers were notified ahead of the power going off.

The power was cut shortly before quarter past two. Supplies were expected to be back on by just over an hour later.

SSE has thanked customers for their patience and understanding.