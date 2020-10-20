Shetland businesses disrupted by current Covid-19 restrictions urged to apply for new hardship fund

Businesses in Lerwick will have been affected by the latest restrictions. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Shetland businesses affected by the latest Covid-19 restrictions can now apply for funding to help deal with the disruption.

The Scottish government’s Coronavirus Business Hardship Fund is offering grants of £1,000 or £1,500 to eligible businesses.

Applicants must be either hospitality businesses or gyms required to close due to the new restrictions; or producers or wholesalers supplying perishables to hospitality businesses required to close. These businesses must also be able to demonstrate a 25 per cent loss of turnover during the current restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon encouraged all eligible businesses to apply at her lunchtime briefing today.

“By sticking to the new restrictions, either by closing your business or operating under restrictions, you’re helping us tackle Covid and so it’s really important that we help you to do that,” she added.

Business must apply by 3rd November by visiting Business Gateway Shetland.

Queries can also be made to businessgateway@shetland.gov.uk or by phoning 01595 707451.