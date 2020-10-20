News

Siblings’ space art wins trip to Cape Canaveral

Shetland siblings’ impressive space art has won them a trip to Cape Canaveral.

Singe and Lockie Bullough, aged eight and 10, submitted a joint entry into the Shetland Space Centre competition, featuring a female astronaut with a puffin on her helmet and a rocket blasting off.

The winning artwork. 
The brother and sister, from Aith, will be able to jet off with their parents to Cape Canaveral in Florida, home to the Kennedy Space Centre, once lockdown restrictions ease. 

Judges were so impressed with the standard of the 192 receives, they awarded additional prizes for different age groups, who will each receive a voucher for Mareel. 

Age five to seven: first, Aly Work (seven); second, Isla Somerville (six) and third, Thea Tallack (six).

Age eight-11: first, Levi Cogle (10); second, Rashik Saravanan (10) and third, Vaila Gunn (eight).  

And 12+:  first, Prasheeta Saravanan (13); second, Connie Dickie (16) and third ,Emma Henry (14). 

SSC administrator Carol Duncan judged the entries with SSC director of Shetland operations Yvette Hopkins, Shetland Arts’ Graeme Howell and Unst artist Pat Cerasale.

She said: “It was a fantastic competition, with a really high standard of entry.”

 

 

