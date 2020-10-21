Covid patient ‘stable’ in Gilbert Bain hospital

NHS Shetland says that a patient in the Gilbert Bain hospital with Covid-19 is “stable and improving”.

Director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan said the patient had suffered “respiratory symptoms” due to the virus.

They did not currently require transfer to Aberdeen, Ms Carolan said.

Shetland recorded one new coronavirus case on Tuesday, who had come into contact with a case from last week.

NHS Shetland said yesterday’s positive case had tested positive after a test carried out in the Lerwick hospital.