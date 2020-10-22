Failure to vote on free school meals ‘shameful’ says MSP

Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has come under fire for failing to vote for free school meals south of the border.

Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd has described the Moray MP’s action as “shameful” following a debate in the House of Commons.

Scottish Tory MPs voted against the provision of free school meals in England, with Mr Ross abstaining.

Ms Todd said: “In a time of increased financial pressure due to the pandemic, it’s shameful that Douglas Ross failed to vote to deliver free school meals to nearly one million children in England.”