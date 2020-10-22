News

Failure to vote on free school meals ‘shameful’ says MSP

3 hours 22 min ago 0
Failure to vote on free school meals ‘shameful’ says MSP
Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has come under fire for failing to vote for free school meals south of the border.

Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd has described the Moray MP’s action as “shameful” following a debate in the House of Commons.

Scottish Tory MPs voted against the provision of free school meals in England, with Mr Ross abstaining.

Ms Todd said: “In a time of increased financial pressure due to the pandemic, it’s shameful that Douglas Ross failed to vote to deliver free school meals to nearly one million children in England.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.