Halcro Johnston responds to increased support for jobs

Jamie Halcro Johnston

An MSP has welcomed Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement of more support for jobs and workers.

Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “Businesses across the Highlands and Islands will be relieved to hear that the Chancellor is, once again, stepping in to support jobs and livelihoods.

“This is an unprecedented challenge in the history of our country and it is vital that everyone – including the UK and Scottish governments – works together to see us through.”