New Covid-19 case unrelated to two most recent reports in Shetland

Shetland has recorded a new Covid-19 case, bringing its official total to 65.

NHS Shetland said the latest person to test positive, as confirmed in today’s official figures, had no connection with the previous two linked cases.

The health board also confirmed that a second person was admitted to the Gilbert Bain hospital with Covid-19 complications yesterday. They were able to be discharged this afternoon.

Director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan said the first patient, admitted at the weekend with respiratory problems caused by the virus, remained in the Gilbert Bain hospital but their condition was improving.

Shantini Paranjothy, NHS Shetland’s honorary consultant in public health medicine, reminded the community that the virus was present in Shetland and could cause significant illness.

She appealed to everyone to take care by avoiding crowded places and maintaining a physical distance of two metres from anyone outside one’s home environment.

“This virus is very infectious and to keep safe we must all follow the FACTS guidelines,” Prof Paranjothy said.

“If you develop symptoms, don’t delay in getting a test.”

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a total of 1,712 new cases had been confirmed in today’s bulletin.

The Western Isles was the only region not to report new cases.

Ms Sturgeon also said 17 deaths had been recorded.

To book a test visit the NHS Shetland website and fill in the test request form.