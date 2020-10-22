News

Scottish health chief warns folk to prepare for ‘digital Christmas’ as he rules out possibility of normal celebrations

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 17 min ago
Families should prepare for a “digital Christmas”, according to Scotland’s clinical director.

Jason Leitch told BBC Scotland today there was “absolutely no question” of a “normal” Christmas being allowed under the Covid-19 restrictions.

Prof Leitch said people should “get their digital Christmas ready”.

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was quizzed about the comments during her lunchtime briefing.

She said it was “really tough stuff”.

“What [Prof Leitch] is trying to do is be frank with people about the reality we live in and not prematurely rule things out but equally not try to give people false assurances.

“That’s the really difficult balance we’re trying to strike right now.

“I want to be able to celebrate Christmas as normally as it’s possibly to in the context of a global pandemic.

“My message is the more is that the more we stick with these really difficult restrictions right now the more chance there will be of us doing that.”

