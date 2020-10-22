Skerries ferry to start taking cars again

Skerries. Photo: Ivan Reid

Vehicles will be able to travel in and out of Skerries from tomorrow (Friday 23rd October).

Essential work had been taking place on the linkspan since March, stopping over lockdown, and finally coming to an end this week.

The last ferry service for vehicles took place on Monday 31st August before on-site work could begin.

SIC marine infrastructure manager Andrew Inkster said he was “extremely pleased” to finish the work so quickly.

“Given the scope of the work required, limiting the outage of the RoRo ferry service to eight weeks is a significant achievement that was only possible due to the commitment and collaborative working of all members of the project team.”