Bakery stops use of palm oil

9 hours 45 min ago 0
An isles bakery has announced it will no longer use palm oil in its loaves.

Waas Bakery says it has made the move following David Attenborough’s documentary A Life on Our Planet

It has now begun the process of removing the substance, which is said to cause considerable damage to tropical rainforests and wildlife habitats when produced in an unsustainable manner.

Bakery manager Mark Anderson said: “After seeing the latest David Attenborough documentary and seeing the unbelievable destruction being done to the rainforests to grow this product, the team here at the bakery decided that it was about time that we did our bit, no matter how small, to improve this situation.”

