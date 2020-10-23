Report shows coastguard helicopter tasked almost 200 times during year

Coastguard Rescue 900 with a winching demonstration for those at teh Lerwick Lifeboat open day. Photo: Brian Gray

The Sumburgh based coastguard helicopter was tasked almost 200 times in the year to March 2020.

The figure detailing 196 flights is outlined in the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s annual report.

Overall helicopter taskings from April 2019 to March this year were 2,380 spread across all ten of the MCA’s operational bases.

That represents a slight drop of two per cent from the 2,438 recorded the previous year.

the MCA’s search and rescue service responded to more than 31,000 coastal incidents across the UK.

Chief executive Brian Johnson said: “I’m proud of all those who work and serve with and for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

“They continue to carry through the commitment to driving forward maritime safety in all aspects of our work.

“As this report demonstrates, we – as an agency – continue to keep protecting the general public with our first-class search and rescue service.”