Shetland to receive funding to extend free school meals scheme over Christmas and Easter holidays

School meals.

Shetland is to be awarded a share of Scottish government funding to provide free school meals over the holidays.

The £10million fund is being awarded to councils to continue the scheme through Christmas, February and Easter breaks.

Funding had previously been made available to support children through the summer holidays, in recognition of the challenges brought by the Covid-19 criss.

Cabinet secretary for social security and older people Shirley-Ann Somerville said: “This money will offer nutritious free meals for children or allow families to get food they desperately need.

It is part of a wider £30m package of support available to councils to support people facing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.

Local authorities will be given flexibility to use £20 million, previously held in reserve for the Scottish Welfare Fund.

Ms Somerville said it may include f tackling food insecurity, fuel costs, or discretionary housing payments.

The UK government has come under attack for voting against an extension to free school meals in England.