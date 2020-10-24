Carmichael condemns Home Office deportation policy

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has criticised Home Secretary Priti Patel after the Court of Appeal ruled a government deportation policy was unlawful.

The court quashed the policy on Wednesday, which gave migrants as little as 72 hours’ notice before they were deported.

Around 40,000 cases were handled under these regulations.

Mr Carmichael labelled it a “pattern of unlawful behaviour by ministers”.

The Lib Dem politician said: “The Home Secretary has said that the system is failing – it is now clear why that is. A government that cannot follow the law is not fit to be in power.”

Speaking in the House of Commons on Friday, Mr Carmichael queried: “Why has the Home Secretary not come to the House to make a statement in relation to this judgment, or are the views of the judges of the Court of Appeal now just to be dismissed as a bunch of leftie lawyers?”

Responding for the government, leader of the house Jacob Rees-Mogg MP said: “Mr Speaker, the Home Secretary has the greatest respect for our judicial processes, as do all members of Her Majesty’s Government.

“There will be legislation on this matter coming forward, which the Home Secretary has announced, which will no doubt increase the clarity over the Immigration Law.”