Coastguard helicopter. Photo: Brian Gray

The coastguard helicopter was called out to assist the ambulance service in Yell on Saturday afternoon.

One casualty was airlifted to the Clickimin landing site at 2.40pm, with the coastguard first receiving the call just after midday.

The patient was then taken on to the Gilbert Bain hospital by ambulance.

Alongside teams from Sumburgh, the Mid Yell coastguard was also involved.