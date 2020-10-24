News

Coronavirus cases rise to 66

19 hours 33 min ago 0
One new case of Covid-19 was recorded in Shetland on Saturday with the official number of positive cases now at 66.

NHS Shetland said the new case was a local resident with the infection possibly associated with international travel.

The health board confirmed that all those in the resident’s circle and others who might be impacted were being contacted and asked to self-isolate.

NHS Shetland director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan said: “While we are not yet experiencing a high volume of new cases, we are vulnerable and remain at risk as the situation across Scotland is serious.

“The virus is highly contagious – keeping washing your hands, avoiding crowded places and close contact with other people are the best ways to avoid infection.”

The health board said anyone with symptoms must request a test by filling in a test request form on the NHS Shetland website.

