News

MSP backs firework pets warning

16 hours 26 min ago 0
MSP backs firework pets warning
Jamie Halcro Johnston and a four-legged friend.

Jamie Halcro Johnston has backed the Kennel Club’s warning that fireworks can unintentionally distress dogs, cats and other pets.

The Highlands and Islands MSP said: “With bonfire night fast approaching, and public firework displays cancelled as a result of Covid-19, it’s likely that some households will be hoping to have their own private displays in their back gardens.

“Fireworks can cause real distress to dogs, cats and other animals, so it is really important that those intending to set off fireworks act responsibly and fully consider the impact they might have on their neighbours and local pets.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.