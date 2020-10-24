MSP backs firework pets warning

Jamie Halcro Johnston and a four-legged friend.

Jamie Halcro Johnston has backed the Kennel Club’s warning that fireworks can unintentionally distress dogs, cats and other pets.

The Highlands and Islands MSP said: “With bonfire night fast approaching, and public firework displays cancelled as a result of Covid-19, it’s likely that some households will be hoping to have their own private displays in their back gardens.

“Fireworks can cause real distress to dogs, cats and other animals, so it is really important that those intending to set off fireworks act responsibly and fully consider the impact they might have on their neighbours and local pets.”