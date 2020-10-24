Northern Lights out in force

The aurora put in a special appearance late on Friday night.

Social media was awash with images of the Mirrie Dancers, including the photos below shared by Twitter users Kareen and Jon Dunn.

Beautiful aurora tonight in Shetland (60°N) – always good to be surprised like this after a day of rain and wind 😍 @chunder10 pic.twitter.com/C07g67RU8W — Kareen (@Kareen_B_H) October 23, 2020

There’s currently a little bit of an aurora borealis over #Shetland – and a break in the constant cloud cover of recent days in which to catch a glimpse of it. pic.twitter.com/9n15zHWcMM — Jon Dunn (@dunnjons) October 23, 2020

For those who could not see it from their homes, there was also a good show on the Eshaness Lighthouse webcam as shown by Tom Morton’s screenshot.