Life in Shetland

Northern Lights out in force

19 hours 56 min ago

The aurora put in a special appearance late on Friday night.

Social media was awash with images of the Mirrie Dancers, including the photos below shared by Twitter users Kareen and Jon Dunn.

For those who could not see it from their homes, there was also a good show on the Eshaness Lighthouse webcam as shown by Tom Morton’s screenshot.

SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.