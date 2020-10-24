Scottish government issues halloween and bonfire night advice

Families and children have been urged to avoid guising on halloween by the Scottish government.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the move was necessary to “ensure people stay within the current restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings” and minimise the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Swinney said for bonfire night “it is vital the public adhere to the rules on meeting up with other households to help stop the spread of the virus”.

Mr Swinney said: “Under the current restrictions it is not possible to meet up indoors or in large groups outdoors, so the safest thing to do this year is to stay at home.”