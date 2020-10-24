Take care on roads as conditions change, say police
Shetland Police have issued a winter warning for people to take care on the roads.
The police force has launched its Winter Safety Campaign to help keep motorists, cyclists and pedestrians safe.
Winter is coming. Take care as road conditions change, daylight hours change and the weather becomes more unpredictable.
Be Prepared. Be Safe. Be Seen. #WinterSafety
For advice on how to stay safe when walking, cycling or driving this winter visit- https://t.co/a3jRdOyaMI pic.twitter.com/MH5TUoqG8T
— Shetland Police (@ShetlandPolice) October 24, 2020