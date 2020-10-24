Tanker at Sullom Voe
John Bateson sent The Shetland Times this picture of oil tanker Minerva Elpida berthing at Sullom Voe.
The impressive 250-metre vessel was built in 2010. The Greek-flagged tanker arrived from Birkenhead on Friday.
