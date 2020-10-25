Young man hospitalised after serious collision

A young man has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries following a serious traffic collision, according to police.

Police said the 25-year-old was hospitalised after a one car crash which took place on the A970 around 1.35am on Sunday.

The collision has led to the closure of the road at the Scord of Scalloway.

Police attended the scene at 2am on Sunday morning and investigations continue.

The closure is at the A970 junction with B9073 (Black Gaet) and A970 junction with B9074.

All traffic wishing to enter or leave the Scalloway area will need to do so via the B9074 to Tingwall.