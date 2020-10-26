News

Association hits out against potential block on students returning to Shetland for Christmas

Students may be unable to return to Shetland for Christmas, a minister has warned.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney told BBC Radio it was a “realistic possibility ” if Covid-19 had not been controlled. 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in her lunchtime briefing the government was working on a plan to ensure students could return home but did not want to give false assurances. 

Proposals include a phased end of term and staggered return to universities to reduce mixing. 

The Highlands and Islands Students Association (HISA)  has spoken out against any moves preventing students’ return home.

HISA president, Florence Jansen, said: “Many of our students would not have returned to their accommodation if they had not been encouraged to do so by the government, and especially if they thought that they would not be allowed to return home for Christmas as a result.”

