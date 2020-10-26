Scalloway Hotel is back on the market

A hotel which was once the accommodation of choice for a serving Prime Minister is back on the market.

Hopes are high the Scalloway Hotel, where David Cameron stayed during his visit to the isles in 2014, may be seen as a bargain.

The once popular eatery is being advertised by Glasgow-based commercial property agents Ryden, with offers being sought at over £575,000.

It comes over a year after the hotel – which was being run by couple Peter and Caroline McKenzie – was first put on the market for £900,000.

Anyone who takes on the premises will clearly be hoping Covid restrictions will soon be lifted.

The hotel is being listed as an “opportunity to acquire a well appointed and maintained hotel with excellent trading potential”.

It’s hoped the move could herald a new beginning for the once popular eatery. In March the hotel entered administration, resulting in the loss of 17 jobs.