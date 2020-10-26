News

Scalloway Hotel is back on the market

Ryan Taylor
Scalloway Hotel is back on the market

A hotel which was once the accommodation of choice for a serving Prime Minister is back on the market.

Hopes are high the Scalloway Hotel, where David Cameron stayed during his visit to the isles in 2014, may be seen as a bargain.

The once popular eatery is being advertised by Glasgow-based commercial property agents Ryden, with offers being sought at over £575,000.

It comes over a year after the hotel – which was being run by couple Peter and Caroline McKenzie – was first put on the market for £900,000.

Anyone who takes on the premises will clearly be hoping Covid restrictions will soon be lifted.

The hotel is being listed as an “opportunity to acquire a well appointed and maintained hotel with excellent trading potential”.

It’s hoped the move could herald a new beginning for the once popular eatery. In March the hotel entered administration, resulting in the loss of 17 jobs.

Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

