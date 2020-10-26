News

Travel between Shetland and high Covid-19 areas could be banned as part of new tiered restrictions

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 58 min ago 0
Travel between Shetland and high Covid-19 areas could be banned as part of new tiered restrictions
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and clinical director Jason Leitch.

Travel between Shetland and areas of high Covid-19 infection rates is likely to be prohibited as part of the new “strategic framework” of measures to combat the virus. 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “differentiated” approach to restrictions will be accompanied by advice not to travel between areas of lower and higher prevalence. 

“That will be one of the trade-offs that will allow lower prevalence areas to live under less restrictive areas,” she added. 

Ms Sturgeon announced on Friday that a new tiered approach to the restrictions, ranging from level zero to four, would take effect from next Monday.  She is to announce which levels apply where later this week.

The localised approach is intended to ensure areas with low prevalence  do not have to follow the same restrictions as those with higher infection rates. 

Shetland has one of the lowest infection rates in the country. However, some Shetlanders on social media raised concerns about people visiting from high risk areas. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.