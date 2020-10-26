Travel between Shetland and high Covid-19 areas could be banned as part of new tiered restrictions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and clinical director Jason Leitch.

Travel between Shetland and areas of high Covid-19 infection rates is likely to be prohibited as part of the new “strategic framework” of measures to combat the virus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “differentiated” approach to restrictions will be accompanied by advice not to travel between areas of lower and higher prevalence.

“That will be one of the trade-offs that will allow lower prevalence areas to live under less restrictive areas,” she added.

Ms Sturgeon announced on Friday that a new tiered approach to the restrictions, ranging from level zero to four, would take effect from next Monday. She is to announce which levels apply where later this week.

The localised approach is intended to ensure areas with low prevalence do not have to follow the same restrictions as those with higher infection rates.

Shetland has one of the lowest infection rates in the country. However, some Shetlanders on social media raised concerns about people visiting from high risk areas.