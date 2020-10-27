Former isles MP chosen as next Kirk Moderator

Former isles MP Jim Wallace, 66, has been chosen as the next Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

He succeeded Jo Grimond as Liberal MP in 1983, continuing after the party became the Liberal Democrats five years later, and represented the Northern Isles at Westminster until 2001.

He was leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats from 1992 to 2005.

After the formation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999 he became MSP for Orkney, and served as Deputy First Minister until 2005.

He was acting First Minister following the death of Donald Dewar in 2000 and the resignation of Henry McLeish in 2001.

He took up his seat in the House of Lords in 2007 as Lord Wallace of Tankerness and served as the Advocate General for Scotland in the coalition UK government of 2010 to 2015.