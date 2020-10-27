Hot meals to reappear on school menus

Hot meals will soon be back on the menu across the council’s schools and nursery settings.

Since August hildren have been relying on packed lunches as part of an effort to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

Concerns were raised about youngsters queueing and congregating in canteen areas might lead to an increase in risk.

But the SIC’s catering leader Neil Beattie says he is “delighted” that hot meals are due to be offered again soon into the new term.

All early years settings, primaries and secondaries – including junior high schools – outside Lerwick will be back to serving hot meals within the first two weeks of the new term, which begins on Wednesday.

Meals will be served at the Anderson High School in Lerwick from Monday 9th November.

SIC catering staff are working together with schools to ensure a “Covid-safe” way of delivering hot meals is developed and maintained.

Consideration is also being given to the changing season, which is heralding colder weather.

One key consideration, repeatedly discussed among officials and elected members, is that some children rely on schools to provide them with their main meal of the day.

Mr Beattie said catering staff had put in a great effort to provide a menu that was both tempting and nutritious.

And he is glad that schools will finally be able to offer it.

“I’m delighted. We did a lot of work – all the menus are fully analysed and compliant with government regulations,” he said.

“As it gets colder, you’ll maybe have a soup and a sandwich for lunch. For some children it’s the only hot meal they have in the day, and the dinner ladies are super keen.”