Headlines News

Hot meals to reappear on school menus

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 19 min ago 0
Hot meals to reappear on school menus

Hot meals will soon be back on the menu across the council’s schools and nursery settings.

Since August hildren have been relying on packed lunches as part of an effort to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

Concerns were raised about youngsters queueing and congregating in canteen areas might lead to an increase in risk.

But the SIC’s catering leader Neil Beattie says he is “delighted” that hot meals are due to be offered again soon into the new term.

All early years settings, primaries and secondaries – including junior high schools – outside Lerwick will be back to serving hot meals within the first two weeks of the new term, which begins on Wednesday.

Meals will be served at the Anderson High School in Lerwick from Monday 9th November.

SIC catering staff are working together with schools to ensure a “Covid-safe” way of delivering hot meals is developed and maintained.

Consideration is also being given to the changing season, which is heralding colder weather.

One key consideration, repeatedly discussed among officials and elected members, is that some children rely on schools to provide them with their main meal of the day.

Mr Beattie said catering staff had put in a great effort to provide a menu that was both tempting and nutritious.

And he is glad that schools will finally be able to offer it.

“I’m delighted. We did a lot of work – all the menus are fully analysed and compliant with government regulations,” he said.

“As it gets colder, you’ll maybe have a soup and a sandwich for lunch. For some children it’s the only hot meal they have in the day, and the dinner ladies are super keen.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.