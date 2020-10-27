Injured walker rescued by coastguard

Photo: HM Coastguard.

A woman who injured her ankle in the West Side was carried on a stretcher by coastguard volunteers for over one kilometre on Monday afternoon.

The walker slipped in wet conditions at the causeway at the Briggs in Vementry.

Rescue teams from the Walls and Lerwick coastguard arrived just after 1pm.

The casualty was unable to bear any weight on the injury and was given first aid at the scene.

She was then placed into a stretcher, carried around 1.2km and placed into the care of the ambulance service.