Man is released on bail after appearance from custody

Lerwick Sheriff Court

A man has been ordered to be of good behaviour after he admitted failing to abide by the terms of a non-harassment order.

But James Leaper, of Maidenfield, Mossbank, attended the woman’s address with her consent.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard on Tuesday that the order, which prevented Leaper from approaching or contacting a woman in a Lerwick address, had been made against him on 11th March.

On Tuesday morning police attended the address on an unrelated matter and found him there.

The court heard Leaper had misunderstood and believed the order was no longer in place.

However, procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said that, while neither party wished the order to be in place, there was a “proper process” to be followed.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said the “most appropriate” measure was to defer sentence for good behaviour.

Leaper will appear again on 9th December. Bail was granted.