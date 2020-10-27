Support scheme for young entrepreneurs rolls out in Shetland

A business support programme aimed at developing the next generation of entrepreneurs is to be extended into Shetland.

Impact30 is operated by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and has been available in the Highland Council area, as part of the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal.

It is to be extended across the region, including the Northern Isles, after HIE agreed a further £100,000 investment.

Delivered by AAB Consulting, Impact30 offers bespoke support from industry specialists to people age 35 and under who are in key decision-making roles in young ambitious businesses.

The young business leaders benefit from 12 months of coaching and mentoring, training, and collaborative learning.

The investment will be targeted at helping young people develop commercial and employment opportunities as part of the region’s economic recovery.

