News

Support scheme for young entrepreneurs rolls out in Shetland

11 hours 29 min ago 0
Support scheme for young entrepreneurs rolls out in Shetland

A business support programme aimed at developing the next generation of entrepreneurs is to be extended into Shetland.

Impact30 is operated by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and has been available in the Highland Council area, as part of the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal.

It is to be extended across the region, including the Northern Isles, after HIE agreed a further £100,000 investment.

Delivered by AAB Consulting, Impact30 offers bespoke support from industry specialists to people age 35 and under who are in key decision-making roles in young ambitious businesses.

The young business leaders benefit from 12 months of coaching and mentoring, training, and collaborative learning.  

The investment will be targeted at helping young people develop commercial and employment opportunities as part of the region’s economic recovery.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.