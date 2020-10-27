Thomson to appear before Standards Commission hearing

Councillor Ryan Thomson.

A North Isles councillor has been ordered to appear before a Standards Commission hearing after he allegedly breached the Councillors’ Code of Conduct.

The complaint against Ryan Thomson follows claims he failed to update his register of interests to include a change of company name, where he was a director also receiving renumeration, and by failing to register the shareholding itself.

A hearing has been fixed for 17th December.

The Standards Commission has not yet made a decision on whether to hold the hearing in person, at council premises or online and livestreamed.

Consideration will be given to what Covid-19 restrictions are likely to be in place.

It follows a referral from the Ethical Standards Commissioner.

Mr Thomson has declined to comment, stating he was unable to discuss the hearing before it has taken place.