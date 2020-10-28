News

Changes to waste collections in South Mainland and Tingwall

1 hour 22 min ago
Changes to waste collections in South Mainland and Tingwall
Essy kert in Gulberwick. Photo: SIC.

Shetland Islands Council has made changes to collection days for household waste and recycling in parts of the South Mainland and Tingwall.

The changes come into force on Monday 2nd November.

They were made “to accommodate increased collection loads and changes to staffing arrangements as a result of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions”, according to the SIC, and will remain in place for the “foreseeable future”.

AreaCurrent Day New Day
QuarffMondayWednesday
FladdabisterTuesdayFriday
GulberwickTuesdayWednesday
Cunningsburgh (inc Blett Road)WednesdayFriday
TingwallFridayThursday

Anyone with queries can call environmental services on 01595 744891 or go to the council website.

SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.