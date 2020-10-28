Changes to waste collections in South Mainland and Tingwall

Essy kert in Gulberwick. Photo: SIC.

Shetland Islands Council has made changes to collection days for household waste and recycling in parts of the South Mainland and Tingwall.

The changes come into force on Monday 2nd November.

They were made “to accommodate increased collection loads and changes to staffing arrangements as a result of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions”, according to the SIC, and will remain in place for the “foreseeable future”.

Area Current Day New Day Quarff Monday Wednesday Fladdabister Tuesday Friday Gulberwick Tuesday Wednesday Cunningsburgh (inc Blett Road) Wednesday Friday Tingwall Friday Thursday

Anyone with queries can call environmental services on 01595 744891 or go to the council website.