Coronavirus cases rise to 67

Covid-19 figures have continued to increase.

Shetland recorded one new case of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The case brings the isles tally to 67, according to Scottish government statistics.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced earlier on Wednesday that the Western Isles was the only local authority without a case.

The last coronavirus case recorded in the isles was on Saturday 24th October, which NHS Shetland said was a local resident with the infection possibly associated with international travel.

Across Scotland 28 more patients who tested positive have died and the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,202 to 60,403.