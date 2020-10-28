News

Housing service relocates to North Ness

The SIC’s housing service is relocating to 8 North Ness.

The move coincides with the reopening of the reception at the ‘White House’ on Monday 2nd November.

Council offices have been closed to the public during the pandemic but the SIC said it recognised some transactions “are only effective or possible face to face”.

Face-to-face meetings will only be possible if arranged in advance. Payments can be made and claimed, and documents delivered and collected.

Visitors will be expected to provide contact details for test and trace purposes and FACTS guidance followed.

People should not visit the building if alternative means of accessing services are available to them, according to the SIC.

 

 

 

