Man sentenced to 80 days after struggle

Lerwick Sheriff Court

A man has been sentenced to 80 days in prison after he admitted struggling with an unwanted visitor to his home.

Marcin Olejniczak, 42, of Hillgrind in Lerwick appeared via videolink at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted struggling with the man and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at his address on 18th April.

Meanwhile, Olejniczak was admonished after he previously admitted repeatedly pulling down his trousers and underwear and exposing himself to two female police officers.

That offence happened on 17th April, when Olejniczak was standing behind his glazed French doors. Olejniczak had spent time on remand.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said those charges were “acts of defiance rather than deliberate sexual acts”.

He said that alcohol had been a problem for his client.