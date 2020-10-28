Spooky garden display raises money for charity 

Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A Dunrossness family is raising money for Ability Shetland with a Hallowe’en house of horrors.

Krista and Colin Tulloch have put on a spooky light show outside their home at 11 Hardbrakes Place and encouraged people to donate to the charity.

A pair of skeletons stand ready to greet bairns at the couple’s garden display, which will be lit up from sunset until 9pm through to Hallowe’en night on Saturday.

There are also bags of sweets on their fence for socially distanced visitors.

Mrs Tulloch, who grew up in the USA, said she decided to go all out this year “because I think we all need something to cheer us up right now”.

The Tullochs are fundraising “as it is a charity we have a lot of respect for and who have been in our lives”.

Ability Shetland team leader Stephanie Bain was “delighted” the couple were supporting the charity.