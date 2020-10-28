News

Tourism chief recognised for dedication to isles

Tourism chief recognised for dedication to isles

Shetland Tourism Association chairwoman Emma Miller has been selected for a 2020 Top 100 Women in Tourism award.

The association said the award had been given to Ms Miller for her “talent and dedication” to tourism in the isles.

She said she was “very pleased and a bit surprised” to find out she had been selected.

“So many people have been making outstanding efforts particularly these past months to support and promote the vital tourism industry in Scotland and it is great they are being recognised.

“I give my time to the Shetland Tourism Association and wholeheartedly support the members because I believe they are a fundamental part of what makes Shetland so special.”

The 2020 Top 100 includes those working within hotels, destination organisations, tour operators, marketing agencies and visitor attractions.

