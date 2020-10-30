Families urged ‘don’t go guising this Hallowe’en’ 

Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Shetland families have again been reminded not to go guising this Hallowe’en due to the pandemic.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said that while families across Scotland would usually be out celebrating Hallowe’en that would not be possible this year.

“None of us at the moment should be visiting each others’ homes unless its for essential purposes,” he said.

“We should all be avoiding activities that make the ready of the virus more likely.

“I’m afraid guising falls into that category.

“Going door to door passing sweets, touching items others have touched – all of that gives opportunities for Covid to spread.

“And of there’s one thing we know it’s that this virus will take any opportunity it can to spread.

“So this Hallowe’en our advice is to stay at home.”

He said people could still have fun this Hallowe’en, provided they do so in the safety of their own homes.