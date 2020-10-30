Family ‘heartbroken’ as Hallowe’en garden display off due to medical emergency

A Dunrossness family’s charity fundraising house of horrors will not be lit up this weekend.

Krista Tulloch had a health emergency while setting up the show earlier this week. Despite being on the mend, Mrs Tulloch said they would unfortunately not be able to put on the display tonight (Friday) or on Hallowe’en.

The impressive garden display has been raising money for Ability Shetland through the week.

She said she was “heartbroken at this” but with her health and her husband Colin also being unwell “it just isn’t possible”.

“We never expected this to happen but we just don’t want folk traveling all the way here for nothing and being disappointed,” she added.

Mrs Tulloch encouraged people to still donate to Ability Shetland.

She said: “We are hoping we can do bigger and better next year without the health emergency.”