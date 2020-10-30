News

More work to feature in Mareel’s greenhouse

Mareel.

Mareel’s new outdoor perimeter space – a reinforced greenhouse in the centre’s carpark – will play host to another local show.

A Moment In Time, by a collective of artists known as Mamhouss, will follow the success of Vivian Ross-Smith’s mini exhibition, which took place previously.

In September Mamhouss completed a Shetland Arts residency at The Booth Studio in
Scalloway.

They installed a kiosk outside and asked for responses to questions about the Covid-
19 lockdown and how it made people feel.

These interactions became part of a creative conversation that has resulted in new work soon to be exhibited.

The new show is due for an unveiling next Saturday.

The greenhouse, locked and viewable from the outside, provides a window onto new work being made locally.

The work is on show day and night, except in the severest of weathers when a bespoke cover keeps the structure safe.

