Parents will need to wear face coverings when collecting or dropping off children at schools in Shetland

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 51 min ago 0
New Covid-19 regulations will require Shetland parents to wear face coverings when collecting or dropping of children at schools, the Deputy First Minister has said.

John Swinney presented the Scottish government’s updated schools guidance at today’s briefing. 

Mr Swinney said from Monday adults in schools will need to wear face coverings whenever they cannot keep a two metre distance from others.

He said the rules will apply to all levels of education, although there would be exemptions for children in primary one and two, and those with hearing difficulties. 

Adults in primary schools will also be required to wear face coverings in communal areas, such as staff rooms, canteens and corridors. Previously this only applied in secondary schools. 

Mr Swinney also said any visitors to schools, even those not entering the building, will need to wear face coverings. He said this would apply to those collecting and dropping off children. 

